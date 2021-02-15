Cowa LLC Acquires New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,677 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. AT&T accounts for about 0.9% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

NYSE T traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

