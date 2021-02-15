Cowa LLC Acquires Shares of 76,970 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.1% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,923,000. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 280,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.45. 5,383,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.70. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

