Cowa LLC Invests $3.03 Million in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cowa LLC owned about 0.94% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,171,000 after buying an additional 81,756 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 452,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,313,000 after buying an additional 30,217 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 65,323 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 165,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ULST stock remained flat at $$40.51 on Monday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,797. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

