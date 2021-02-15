Cowa LLC Invests $5.26 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $394.18. The stock had a trading volume of 183,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,301,090. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $394.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.