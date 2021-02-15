Cowa LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up 1.1% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cowa LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 487.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 138.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.99. 80,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $39.72.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.