Cowa LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.85. The company had a trading volume of 127,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $254.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

