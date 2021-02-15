Cowa LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for 2.5% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cowa LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 409.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock remained flat at $$30.65 on Monday. 16,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,614. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.93 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60.

