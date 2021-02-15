Cowa LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 4.7% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.04. 434,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.32. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $315.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

