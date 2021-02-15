Cowa LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $106.63. 229,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,617,117. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

