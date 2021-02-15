Cowa LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.80. 891,690 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average is $109.17.

