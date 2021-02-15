Cowa LLC Purchases Shares of 12,208 SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cowa LLC owned 0.57% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMLV stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.61. 4,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $87.16. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $107.09.

