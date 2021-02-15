Cowa LLC Purchases Shares of 36,986 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 2.5% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cowa LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.95. 11,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,066. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $96.26.

