Cowa LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 0.9% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 22,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 39,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 591.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 88,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 410,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

