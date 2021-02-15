Cowa LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,603 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.0% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 46,890 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $35,580,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 634,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,752,193. The company has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.73, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.