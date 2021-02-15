Cowa LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,435,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $336.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,157,842. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $336.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.45 and a 200-day moving average of $301.25.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.