Cowa LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.3% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $267.85. The company had a trading volume of 614,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667,500. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

