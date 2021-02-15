Cowa LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 85,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 126,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 606.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.68. The company had a trading volume of 606,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,154,203. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.38. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.95 and a 1 year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

