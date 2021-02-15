Cowa LLC Takes $3.20 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.4% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.45. 167,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,825,966. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $62.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

