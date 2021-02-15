Cowa LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 298,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 4.0% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

IAU stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $17.36. 571,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,693,920. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

