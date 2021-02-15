Cowa LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.4% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,997,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,202,000 after buying an additional 2,286,501 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,622,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after buying an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,114,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,576,000 after buying an additional 513,834 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 101,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $91.46.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.