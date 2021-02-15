Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 42,369 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,255 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 42,369 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $141,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $245.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

