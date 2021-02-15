Cream Finance (CREAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $131.94 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Cream Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $214.06 or 0.00443484 BTC on major exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $131.94 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.38 or 0.00270127 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00087201 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00091000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.06 or 0.00399978 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00185167 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.