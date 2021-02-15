Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) a €30.30 Price Target

Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) has been given a €30.30 ($35.65) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VIV. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price target on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €31.06 ($36.54).

EPA:VIV opened at €26.10 ($30.71) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.98. Vivendi SA has a one year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a one year high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

