Credits Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a market cap of $12.14 million and $1.10 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Credits has traded up 119.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010287 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

