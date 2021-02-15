Creightons Plc (CRL.L) (LON:CRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.00

Creightons Plc (CRL.L) (LON:CRL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 69.12 ($0.90), with a volume of 118926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86. The company has a market capitalization of £44.75 million and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.73.

About Creightons Plc (CRL.L) (LON:CRL)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

