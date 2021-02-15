CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRH. Canaccord Genuity lowered CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,093,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CRH by 1.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 11.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 415,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,124,000 after acquiring an additional 42,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH opened at $45.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CRH has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

