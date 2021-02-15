Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Criteo in a research note issued on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. White expects that the information services provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

CRTO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist boosted their target price on Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Criteo from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of CRTO opened at $31.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. Criteo has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $35.01.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.32%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Criteo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

