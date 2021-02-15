Critical Analysis: Enterra (OTCMKTS:ETER) & Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Enterra (OTCMKTS:ETER) and Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Enterra and Avnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterra 0 0 0 0 N/A Avnet 1 4 1 1 2.29

Avnet has a consensus price target of $33.43, suggesting a potential downside of 14.07%. Given Avnet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avnet is more favorable than Enterra.

Risk & Volatility

Enterra has a beta of 9.92, suggesting that its stock price is 892% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avnet has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enterra and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterra N/A N/A N/A Avnet -0.52% 3.40% 1.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enterra and Avnet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avnet $17.63 billion 0.22 -$31.08 million $1.54 25.26

Enterra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avnet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Enterra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Avnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avnet beats Enterra on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enterra Company Profile

Enterra Corporation provides mobile solutions for the restaurant-wine industry in the United States. The company offers VinCompass, a mobile solution that guides users through the wine selection process; and provides personalized wine club and private label wine offerings with eCommerce convenience. Its VinCompass mobile solution enables users to create a digital blue print of their wine preferences, which facilitate each user to navigate through the wine selection process and overcome the fear and anxiety associated with selecting wines. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

