Critical Comparison: Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) vs. Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Chindata Group alerts:

This table compares Chindata Group and Twitter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A Twitter -31.70% -12.42% -7.89%

This table compares Chindata Group and Twitter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $120.74 million 62.06 -$24.69 million N/A N/A Twitter $3.46 billion 16.53 $1.47 billion $1.99 36.13

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Twitter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chindata Group and Twitter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 Twitter 1 22 14 0 2.35

Chindata Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.20, suggesting a potential downside of 7.96%. Twitter has a consensus target price of $53.93, suggesting a potential downside of 24.99%. Given Chindata Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Twitter.

Summary

Chindata Group beats Twitter on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools and public application programming interfaces for developers to contribute their content to its platform, syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties, and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. Twitter, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.