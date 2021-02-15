Critical Contrast: Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) and DSA Financial (OTCMKTS:DSFN)

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) and DSA Financial (OTCMKTS:DSFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and DSA Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Bancorp of Virginia $133.11 million 2.31 $33.17 million $1.48 8.53 DSA Financial $5.00 million 3.63 $830,000.00 N/A N/A

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has higher revenue and earnings than DSA Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and DSA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Bancorp of Virginia 17.12% 7.23% 0.94% DSA Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southern National Bancorp of Virginia and DSA Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern National Bancorp of Virginia 0 2 0 0 2.00 DSA Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 24.78%. Given Southern National Bancorp of Virginia’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southern National Bancorp of Virginia is more favorable than DSA Financial.

Dividends

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. DSA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia beats DSA Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern National Bancorp of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction and permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, and asset based lending, as well as mobile banking application services for personal and business accounts. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated forty-five full-service branches, which included thirty-eight in Virginia and seven in Maryland. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

About DSA Financial

DSA Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank that provides various financial services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and IRA accounts, as well as residential, residential construction, home equity, business loans. DSA Financial Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

