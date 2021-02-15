Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Barton Investment Management raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the third quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 19.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 87.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.46. 66,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

