Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

CCI stock opened at $164.46 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

