Crown Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.77.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $98.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

