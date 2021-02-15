Crust (CRU) Price Up 15.4% This Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Crust has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.86 or 0.00022875 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $17.62 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008616 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

