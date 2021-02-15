Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $377,413.43 and $844.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.