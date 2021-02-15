Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Reaches $0.0511 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be bought for $0.0511 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $583,182.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00067701 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.00929927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00051309 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.53 or 0.05147604 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018209 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

