CryptoCarbon (CCRB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,343.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $203,356.80 and approximately $1,343.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00070658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.41 or 0.00995727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.20 or 0.05191542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00018632 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00035640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Profile

CryptoCarbon (CRYPTO:CCRB) is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

