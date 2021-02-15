Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $0.90

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001813 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $7.35 million and $6,336.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00066534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $472.54 or 0.00956153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00052655 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.40 or 0.05073609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018039 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00035273 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.