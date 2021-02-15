CryptoPing Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $21,885.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoPing has a market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $21,885.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.06 or 0.00268270 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00087321 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00076884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00089593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.00427326 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.07 or 0.00180954 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

