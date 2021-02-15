CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Up 38.7% in January

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CSP stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 727 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 million, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.92. CSP has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

