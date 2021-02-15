CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $90.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

