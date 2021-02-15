CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in CubeSmart by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 71,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in CubeSmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 30,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,603. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CUBE. Truist raised their target price on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

