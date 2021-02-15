CUDOS (CUDOS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.95 Million

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar. One CUDOS token can currently be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a market capitalization of $16.56 million and $4.95 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.79 or 0.00271296 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00087267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00079009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.90 or 0.00437939 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00188238 BTC.

CUDOS Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,813,589 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

CUDOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

