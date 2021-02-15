Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,852 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Cummins worth $127,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $243.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.35. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

