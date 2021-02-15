CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. CURO Group posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%.

CURO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CURO stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $15.61. 20,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,376. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. CURO Group has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

In other news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $31,550,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $94,330.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,389.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,153,296 shares of company stock valued at $32,974,976 over the last 90 days. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURO. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in CURO Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CURO Group by 306.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CURO Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.