Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE CW opened at $115.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $148.46.

In related news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $97,114.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,723 shares of company stock worth $1,113,790. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

