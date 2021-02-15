Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.72 or 0.00005666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $607.05 million and $449.43 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00067815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.37 or 0.00944724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00050882 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.15 or 0.05138952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00018436 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,432,770,877 coins and its circulating supply is 223,240,018 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

