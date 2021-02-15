CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Up 2,703.4% Over Last 7 Days

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded up 82.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $776,799.82 and $14.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 2,703.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.42 or 0.00440760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000125 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

