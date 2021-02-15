Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to post $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.96. Customers Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 534.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of CUBI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market cap of $839.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $37,396.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,088 shares of company stock valued at $215,385 in the last 90 days. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.