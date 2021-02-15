CUTcoin (CUT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $167.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One CUTcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0988 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $167.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00042557 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.19 or 0.00303480 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002467 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013166 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00013502 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 133,109,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,109,448 tokens. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

